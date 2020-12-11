This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence Hot 50 2021 – Product & Tech

11th December 2020 1:23 pm GMT
Gaming Intelligence Hot 50

We are thrilled to reveal the fifth category of The Gaming Intelligence Hot 50 2021 - product and tech, sponsored by Aspire Global.

Our festive celebration of the most talented, innovative and inspiring people working in iGaming will see a new category revealed each day.

The Gaming Intelligence Hot 50 product and tech honourees are:

These are very important people within their organisations. These are technology businesses above all else. These people are the guardians of the products they oversee. They sit behind the scenes but they shape the public’s view of their companies or their clients. Congratulations to them all.

On Monday, we revealed the rising stars and emerging leaders category, sponsored by Future Anthem. On Tuesday, it was operations, sponsored by Pragmatic Solutions. On Wednesday, we honoured our finance stars. Yesterday, it was the turn of our marketing gurus. On Monday, we will reveal the honourees in the employee and customer care category, sponsored by Scientific Games.

