Gaming Intelligence Hot 50 2021 – Employee and Customer Care

This week we reveal the final five categories of The Gaming Intelligence Hot 50 2021, beginning with the employee and customer care category, sponsored by Scientific Games.

Our festive celebration of the most talented, innovative and inspiring people working in iGaming will see a new category revealed each day.

The Gaming Intelligence Hot 50 employee and customer care honourees are:

Chris Eade | Chief executive officer | Zafty Intelligence

Grainne Hurst | Group corporate affairs director | Entain

Naama Kushnir | Chief operating officer | 888 Holdings

Lena Nordin | Chief HR officer | Betsson Group

Eileen Moore Johnson | EVP and chief HR officer | Scientific Games

Corporate social responsibility in gaming has gained in prominence over recent years, but the effects of the pandemic have really pushed the subject of employee and customer care to the fore. The honourees in this category represent the best efforts of the industry to ensure that customers are not harmed by the products they supply, and that employees are protected and cared for amid the biggest disruption to the workplace in living memory. Kudos to them all.

Last week we revealed the rising stars and emerging leaders category, sponsored by Future Anthem, followed by operations, sponsored by Pragmatic Solutions. On Wednesday we honoured the industry's finance stars, followed by marketing gurus on Thursday and a celebration of product and tech executives on Friday, sponsored by Aspire Global. Tomorrow we reveal the honourees in the lottery category.