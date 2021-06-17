This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Playson appoints Tamas Kusztos as chief commercial officer

17th June 2021 9:19 am GMT
Evolution

Casino games provider Playson has appointed Tamas Kusztos to the newly-established role of chief commercial officer (CCO).

Kusztos brings a wealth of iGaming industry experience to the role, having served at Quickspin, Betsson Group and most recently as head of sales and account management at Kalamba Games.

He will be responsible for overseeing Playson’s commercial strategy and expanding the supplier’s international footprint across regulated markets.

“Tamas Kusztos is an exemplary professional with an impressive track-record who we are delighted to welcome to the team and look forward to working with,” said Playson CEO Alex Ivshin. “Our newly-created CCO role will help us provide an outstanding service with a personal touch, and Tamas has the right skills to do exactly that for a partnership network that is rapidly extending.”

Commenting on his appointment, Kusztos said: “I’m thrilled to be joining Playson, a world-class content developer with promising commercial prospects and an unrivalled product offering which entertains players across the globe.

“By maintaining the company’s customised approach and extending its reach even further, I look forward to helping Playson build on the significant milestones it has achieved to date.”

