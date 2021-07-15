PointsBet strengthens Canada presence with new VP

Australian and US sportsbook operator PointsBet has bolstered its executive team in Canada with the appointment of Chantal Cipriano as vice president of legal, compliance and people.

Cipriano joins PointsBet Canada's newly appointed chief commercial officer Nic Sulsky as the company prepares to enter the market following the recent legalisation of single event sports betting.

Cipriano was previously a senior director of legal and compliance at sports betting payment provider Mazooma, which is set to be acquired by Nuvei, and also worked at Toronto-based law firm Dickinson Wright.

“With the legalization of single-event sports betting in Canada, PointsBet sits at the forefront of one of the most exciting new gaming market opportunities in our country,” said Cipriano. “With its innovative business model and talented leadership teams in Australia, Ireland, the US, and now Canada, we are collectively committed to building a company that captures this market opportunity, creates a brand that strongly resonates with Canadian consumers, and ultimately, a diverse company that the Canadian executive team can be proud to lead.”

PointsBet USA chief executive Johnny Aitken added: "Equipping the PointsBet team with best-in-class talent to realize best-in-class execution has always been our mandate, and we are excited today to take an additional stride in that respect for PointsBet Canada, adding Chantal Cipriano - a terrific leader with deep industry expertise.

"Chantal joins Nic Sulsky, PointsBet Canada's recently appointed chief commercial officer, as just our second of many talented, authentic Canadian hires to come as we work to ensure our Canadian leadership team understands, represents, and appropriately connects with the local sports environment and its distinct, passionate fanbase."

Shares in Pointsbet Holdings Ltd (ASX:PBH) closed 3.84 per cent lower Thursday at AUD$12.01 per share.