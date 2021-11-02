EveryMatrix appoints new chief technology officer

iGaming solutions provider EveryMatrix has appointed Alina Alexandru as its new chief technology officer.

Previously serving as EveryMatrix’s head of delivery and a key member of the leadership team, Alexandru will now take charge of technology strategy and operations from the company's office in Bucharest, Romania.

Alexandru has served with EveryMatrix for almost a decade, having first joined as an integration manager before rising through the ranks

“Alina has been a joy to work with from the moment she joined EveryMatrix nine years ago,” said EveryMatrix CEO Ebbe Groes.

“The appointment as CTO is a natural next step for her. The company is experiencing exponential growth, and Alina’s hands-on approach will enable us to continue to maintain pristine stability of operations while handling the large volumes of our Tier 1 clients.”

Alexandru said of her new role: “Working for EveryMatrix is a wonderful and unique experience. Over the years, the company gained a reputation in the industry for its flexible approach towards supplying solutions to different-sized operators.

“I am happy to provide leadership and deliver the most secure infrastructure while enhancing the software platform, together with all EveryMatrix teams.”