Optimove appoints Jeff Cleminson as director of client management

CRM marketing specialist Optimove has appointed former SG Digital executive Jeff Cleminson as its new director of client management.

In his new role, Cleminson will oversee all commercial relationships with Optimove’s gaming customers in Europe, LatAm and Africa, and will lead a new strategic account division.

Cleminson has spent the last four years as SG Digital's senior director of customer account management, working with top-tier gaming operators including Paddy Power, Betfair, Sky Betting and Gaming, Fanduel, Sportsbet, William Hill, Ladbrokes and Coral, among others.

During his 19 years in the gaming industry, Cleminson has also filled various senior commercial roles with Openbet and NYX Gaming Group, overseeing all aspects of client management, software development, and delivery.

"We're thrilled to welcome Jeff at a time of such strong momentum Optimove is seeing in the gaming industry, to oversee commercial relationships with our existing client base," said Optimove senior director of sales Motti Colman. "Jeff's proven track record handling blue-chip accounts in the iGaming industry is second to none.

"His knowledge and expertise will be invaluable as we ramp up efforts to help our clients drive customer-led growth, as well as supporting Optimove’s strategic business plans. Jeff's hire demonstrates we will leave no stone unturned in providing our clients with the best service possible. We plan to bring in more top talent in the future to support this vision."

Following his appointment Cleminson added: "I'm excited to join Optimove and play a key role in the business's rapid growth efforts through existing commercial relationships. I spent 19 fantastic years at SG Digital, implementing an array of account management structures and processes, helping the company grow from 50 to 10,000 employees.

“I'm grateful to all the colleagues and customers I worked with, welcome the new challenge and look forward to applying my expertise at Optimove, which is experiencing very strong momentum in the gaming space."

Optimove recently announced a $75m investment round led by Summit Partners.