PointsBet brings in new vice president of diversity, equity & inclusion

Sydney-listed betting and gaming operator PointsBet has appointed Dr. Eric Lee as vice president of diversity, equity & inclusion (DEI).

Lee will oversee all DEI-related initiatives to create a more diverse and inclusive organisation and workplace.

"We are absolutely delighted to have Eric's wealth of experience on board as we continue to strive toward a more diverse organisation and workplace culture," said PointsBet chief of people Rachelle Carpenter. "I have no doubt that his efforts will help push us forward as a brand and culture to ensure we offer the best employee experience and a strong sense of inclusion and belonging here at PointsBet.

“I look forward to Eric spearheading our DEI efforts and the positive ramifications it will bring to our teams and customers around the world."

Prior to PointsBet, Lee served as assistant vice president of diversity, equity & inclusion at Colorado College. He brings over 20 years of experience in developing and executing diversity and inclusion, hiring and recruitment, and retention initiatives. Lee also implemented the diversity plan for Fortune 500 company TEKsystems and its 7,500 employees.

Lee has been an active community volunteer and board member for numerous non-profit organisations, including the Colorado Black Chamber of Commerce, the Colorado Black Construction Group, Visit Denver, Colorado Boxing Commission, and others.