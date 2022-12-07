Bally’s brings in Kim Barker Lee as new chief legal officer

New York-listed casino operator Bally's Corporation has appointed Kim Barker Lee as executive vice president and chief legal officer.

Lee most recently served as International Game Technology's (IGT) inaugural global vice president of diversity and inclusion, after serving as general counsel and vice president of legal and regulatory affairs for Northstar Lottery Group, a consortium established by IGT and Scientific Games.

Prior to that, Lee served as general counsel to the Illinois Student Assistance Commission, an Illinois state agency, and was a partner in the public law practice of two former prominent Chicago based law firms – Altheimer & Gray and Pugh, Jones & Johnson.

“We are excited to welcome Kim to Bally's and are confident that she will make an excellent addition to our global leadership team,” said Bally’s CEO Lee Fenton. “The depth and breadth of Kim's legal expertise, especially in gaming and lottery, will be instrumental as the company continues to expand and evolve during this period of significant growth.

“Additionally, her strong network and understanding of our key markets, including Rhode Island and Illinois, is particularly valuable as we explore new opportunities in the jurisdictions in which we conduct business."

Commenting on her appointment, Lee said: “I'm pleased to be joining Bally's during such an exciting time. The opportunities for growth are significant as the company advances its transformation into a global omni-channel gaming leader.

“I've spent much of my career deploying leadership and operational strategies in the lottery and gaming space, so I understand how the industry works and the challenges that must be overcome. I look forward to this next chapter and to playing a part in Bally's continued success.”

Shares in Bally’s Corporation (NYSE:BALY) were trading marginally higher by 0.14 per cent at $23.57 per share in New York earlier Wednesday.