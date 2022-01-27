This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Relax Gaming promotes Nadiya Attard to chief commercial officer

27th January 2022 10:53 am GMT
iGaming aggregator and content provider Relax Gaming has promoted Nadiya Attard to the role of chief commercial officer.

Attard has served as the supplier's director of sales since joining from NetEnt two years ago, and takes over as chief commercial officer (CCO) from founder Daniel Eskola, who takes on the role of deputy CEO.

"I am very proud of the commercial team, which has delivered phenomenal growth in a highly competitive market,” said Eskola. “After committing to two years as CCO and all targets delivered, it is time to hand over the reins to Nadiya who has been outstanding from day one.

“The commercial team is in very capable hands to lead Relax onward to a total of 300+ operators in the coming years, including multiple market entries on the horizon. On a personal note, I am incredibly excited to move into my role as deputy CEO at Relax, giving me time to focus on special projects that are expected to be delivered in late spring 2022.”

Commenting on her promotion, Attard said: "Two years ago when joining Relax, my promise was to help accelerate the company’s success and now it's time to reach new heights and take the next step.

“With a continued focus on team growth, development, empowerment and collaboration, I know we will continue to exceed expectations as we continue to drive differentiation and expand into new regulated markets.”

Casino iGaming Relax Gaming Slots
