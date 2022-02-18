Churchill Downs promotes Nate Simon to CTO

New York-listed gaming operator Churchill Downs Incorporated (CDI) has named Nate Simon as senior vice president and chief technology officer.

Simon has over 20 years' of technology and organisational leadership experience and joined CDI in 2011 as vice president of operations for the company’s United Tote division, before being promoted to president of United Tote in 2012.

He replaces Ben Murr, who was promoted to president of TwinSpires and Online Gaming last month.

“I am very proud of the results Nate has delivered in modernising United Tote over the past 10 years,” said CDI chief executive officer Bill Carstanjen. “We look forward to him building on these contributions by delivering further innovation and growth to the company as the chief technology officer.”

With Simon taking over as chief technology officer, CDI has begun the search for a new president of United Tote.

Shares in Churchill Downs Inc (NASDAQ:CHDN) closed 1.69 per cent lower at $223.27 per share in New York Thursday.