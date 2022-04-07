This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Kambi appoints Cecilia Wachtmeister as chief commercial officer

7th April 2022 8:16 am GMT
Stockholm-listed sports betting supplier Kambi has promoted Cecilia Wachtmeister to chief commercial officer.

Wachtmeister has served as executive vice president of business and group functions at Kambi since 2019, having served on the company's board of directors from 2017 to 2019.

Wachtmeister will lead the commercial team and oversee Sarah Robertson in her new role as SVP of sales, Jamie McKittrick as SVP of commercial operations, and Veena Dhesi as SVP of partner success.

“With a market-leading product and partner-first focus, it’s no surprise Kambi has enjoyed great success in recent years,” said Wachtmeister. “Even though we are on a steep growth trajectory, we’ve barely scratched the surface of what’s possible which is why I’m looking forward to working with my talented commercial team to ensure Kambi can capitalise on the many exciting opportunities that lay ahead.

“It has already been a busy start to the year with the signings of MaximBet and NorthStar Gaming and I am confident we have the right team and product in place to build on this success in 2022 and beyond.”

Shares in Kambi Group plc. (STO:KAMBI) were trading 0.93 per cent higher at SEK218.00 per share in Stockholm Thursday morning.

