Karen Wells to step down from Massachusetts Gaming Commission

The Massachusetts Gaming Commission (MGC) is looking for a new executive director to replace Karen Wells, who will be departing the state regulator next month.

Wells will step down on 14 July after ten years with the MGC, having joined the regulator in 2013 as director of the Investigations and Enforcement Bureau (IEB).

She twice served as interim executive director, prior to assuming the full-time position of executive director in September 2020.

During her nearly ten years of service, Wells was instrumental in implementing the sports wagering law signed in August 2022, and establishing a new sports wagering industry in Massachusetts.

“Over the last decade, I’ve had the privilege of working for the Massachusetts Gaming Commission, first as the director of the IEB and for the last three years as the executive director,” said Wells. “I've worked across the agency since its formation with commissioners and staff who are dedicated public servants, committed to making sure the regulation of the gaming industry in Massachusetts focuses on ensuring the public confidence in the integrity of our operations.

“Together this team created the infrastructure for a new state agency, opened three casinos, weathered a pandemic, and launched the new legal sports wagering industry. Today the agency’s core responsibilities are operating smoothly, and I have every confidence our team will continue the great work we have done together over the years. I will be forever thankful for the support I received from my colleagues, commissioners, and our licensees.”

The Commission will soon announce a process for selecting a new executive director.

“On behalf of my fellow commissioners I want to thank Karen for her contributions to the MGC over her ten years of service and for the leadership she has provided as executive director,” said MGC chair Cathy Judd-Stein. “Karen is the model of a leader, and her influence can be seen in everything the MGC does.

“The MGC’s effectiveness as a regulator is a direct reflection of Karen’s efforts and her ability to build, motivate and direct the MGC team. Her strategic abilities and steady presence enabled the MGC to stand up a sports wagering industry committed to consumer protections in a timely fashion. We wish her the very best in the future.”