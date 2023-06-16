This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Octoplay
Octoplay
Delasport
betconstruct - POPok
Evolution

Karen Wells to step down from Massachusetts Gaming Commission

16th June 2023 10:50 am GMT
Playtech

The Massachusetts Gaming Commission (MGC) is looking for a new executive director to replace Karen Wells, who will be departing the state regulator next month.

Wells will step down on 14 July after ten years with the MGC, having joined the regulator in 2013 as director of the Investigations and Enforcement Bureau (IEB).

She twice served as interim executive director, prior to assuming the full-time position of executive director in September 2020.

During her nearly ten years of service, Wells was instrumental in implementing the sports wagering law signed in August 2022, and establishing a new sports wagering industry in Massachusetts.

“Over the last decade, I’ve had the privilege of working for the Massachusetts Gaming Commission, first as the director of the IEB and for the last three years as the executive director,” said Wells. “I've worked across the agency since its formation with commissioners and staff who are dedicated public servants, committed to making sure the regulation of the gaming industry in Massachusetts focuses on ensuring the public confidence in the integrity of our operations.

“Together this team created the infrastructure for a new state agency, opened three casinos, weathered a pandemic, and launched the new legal sports wagering industry. Today the agency’s core responsibilities are operating smoothly, and I have every confidence our team will continue the great work we have done together over the years. I will be forever thankful for the support I received from my colleagues, commissioners, and our licensees.”

The Commission will soon announce a process for selecting a new executive director.

“On behalf of my fellow commissioners I want to thank Karen for her contributions to the MGC over her ten years of service and for the leadership she has provided as executive director,” said MGC chair Cathy Judd-Stein. “Karen is the model of a leader, and her influence can be seen in everything the MGC does.

“The MGC’s effectiveness as a regulator is a direct reflection of Karen’s efforts and her ability to build, motivate and direct the MGC team. Her strategic abilities and steady presence enabled the MGC to stand up a sports wagering industry committed to consumer protections in a timely fashion. We wish her the very best in the future.”

Related Tags
Massachusetts Massachusetts Gaming Commission Sports Betting United States
Related Videos
Roberto Carlos
Gaming Intelligence GIQ20 Analysts Hour
Related Articles

Fanatics launches mobile sportsbook in Maryland

Massachusetts targets lottery agents involved in winning ticket scam

MGM Springfield fined in Massachusetts for allowing underage access

Catena Media shares slump as Q1 revenue declines 5%

Massachusetts casinos report April revenue of $102 million

Massachusetts sports handle hits $579 million in April

Betr becomes seventh sportsbook to go online in Massachusetts

Wynn Resorts reinstates dividend program after strong Q1

FansUnite sells iGaming platform to Betr

DraftKings raises revenue guidance as Q1 loss dips under $400m

Solid Q1 for PENN Entertainment as Interactive revenue grows 65%

Las Vegas drives Caesars Entertainment growth in first quarter

Flutter Entertainment grows first quarter revenue to £2.4 billion

Kambi shares dip as Q1 profit slides 40%

Massachusetts records sports handle of $568 million in March

sg
digitain
coinpayments
Soft2Bet
Yggdrasil
Amusnet
Evoplay
BRAGG Gaming
Greentube
Playtech
Delasport
betconstruct - POPok
Evolution