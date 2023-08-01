This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Relax Gaming promotes Shelley Hannah to chief product officer

1st August 2023 9:38 am GMT
Casino games provider Relax Gaming has promoted Shelley Hannah to the role of chief product officer.

Hannah has been with the supplier since October 2018, most recently serving as director of casino products for Relax, where she has been integral in expanding the Powered By Relax and Silver Bullet aggregation platforms.

“Shelley’s exceptional leadership qualities and comprehensive knowledge of the iGaming landscape make her the ideal candidate to shape and elevate Relax Gaming's content portfolio,” said Relax Gaming CEO Simon Hammon.

“The promotion to chief product officer is richly deserved as she has been a hugely influential figure in our success and I am sure that with her skill and knowledge, she will continue to be an important figure in Relax’s continued success.”

Commenting on her promotion, Hannah said: “I am truly honoured to be appointed in this role. Over the years, I have had the privilege of witnessing the incredible growth and success of this company, and I am thrilled to continue contributing to its journey.

“I believe any company is only as strong as its people, and I am incredibly lucky to work with such a passionate team who want to take Relax to new heights. Together, we will further elevate Relax Gaming's position as a top B2B supplier in the industry and achieve new levels of success.”

Casino iGaming Powered by Relax Relax Gaming Silver Bullet Slots
