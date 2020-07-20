Relax Gaming agrees Casino Days content supply deal

Casino games supplier Relax Gaming has agreed a deal to provide its content to Rhino Entertainment’s newest online casino brand Casino Days.

Casino Days players will gain access to a growing selection of Relax Gaming’s proprietary games, including top-performing titles Temple Tumble, Money Train, Snake Arena and Hellcatraz, as well as a wide range of content from third-party suppliers.

“It’s exciting to be a part of Casino Days journey and see them make a strong start in the sector with a quality online casino offering that cuts above the competition,” said Relax Gaming chief commercial officer Daniel Eskola.

“This partnership underlines the appeal of our platform among upcoming brands as well as established operators, offering flexibility and rapid integration to help new market entrants get up and running seamlessly with must-have content.”

Rhino Entertainment managing director Ross Parkhill commented: “Our goal is to make sure Casinodays.com provides players with great entertainment and a personalised experience. Content is a massive part of this for us and adding Relax’s portfolio of premium and localised content will help us in that mission.

“We expect this collaboration will serve to be hugely beneficial as we look to grow our brand in various markets, and I look forward to a long and successful partnership.”