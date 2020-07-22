Evolution Gaming agrees live casino partnership with Intralot

Stockholm-listed Evolution Gaming has signed a new agreement to provide its live casino services to gaming supplier and operator Intralot.

Evolution will provide its full suite of live casino games to a number of Intralot's existing and new operations, including its growing range of new Game Show games, such as Crazy Time, Mega Ball and Lightning Roulette.

Intralot currently has a presence in 44 regulated jurisdictions across the world.

“We have always been committed to building a robust set of strategic partners to deliver an outstanding experience to our customers,” said Intralot executive vice president and group chief commercial officer Nikos Nikolakopoulos.

“Evolution Gaming is a trusted member of our third-party ecosystem and we are looking forward to rolling out this partnership on many online markets worldwide.”

Evolution chief commercial officer Sebastian Johannisson commented: “We are delighted and honoured to partner with Intralot, a leading player in the gaming world.”

Shares in Evolution Gaming Group AB (STO:EVO) were trading up 0.32 per cent at SEK633.00 per share in Stockholm Wednesday morning, while shares in Intralot SA (ATH:INLOT) were down 5.26 per cent at €0.09 per share in Athens.