CasinoGrounds selects Relax Gaming for new slot launch

LeoVegas-owned marketing affiliate CasinoGrounds has joined forces with Relax Gaming to develop a new slot game created by dedicated slot players.

The Iron Bank slot has been custom-built using CasinoGrounds’ specifications and is expected to launch during the final quarter of this year through Relax Gaming.

“CasinoGrounds is a pillar of the affiliate sector and we are proud to have been chosen to transform the team’s great ideas into something really special,” said Relax Gaming chief product officer Simon Hammon. “Being able to take the knowledge they have at their disposal and work with them has been a pleasure.

“We’re also humbled that this collaboration came about as a result of the reputation our talented studio teams have secured in a relatively short period, and our willingness to go above and beyond to deliver on promises.”

CasinoGrounds CEO Tobias Svensen said: “Relax is and has been a great partner in this project and we choose to work with them because of the level of experience demonstrated by their team, but also because of the respect that the company has for our community and willingness to listen along with the understanding that comes with that.

“This is a game that is made by players for players and we are really looking forward to seeing the game live and played by our fans and community.”

LeoVegas CEO Gustaf Hagman added: “CasinoGrounds continues to deliver on its growth strategy and is showing with this that they are innovative leaders in their niche. Streamed video content is growing ever-larger, and CasinoGrounds’ leading position combined with their addition of an additional revenue stream to their business is exciting for their continued development.

“It will be extremely interesting to watch how this game is received, and after having tested it myself I am convinced it will be a success.”