GI Games Integrations: Pariplay, Stakelogic, Playzido and more

This week platform integration round-up from Gaming Intelligence features Pariplay, Stakelogic, Playzido, Playson, Live 5, LiveG24, Oryx Gaming, Synot Games, Tom Horn Gaming, Woohoo Games, Evoplay Entertainment and Endorphina.

Pariplay

Aspire Global-owned Pariplay has significantly expanded its Fusion aggregation platform with the integration of content from five studios.

The platform has added content from Booming Games, Gaming 1, Patagonia, Synot Games and Triple Cherry, as it looks to expand its reach in Spain, Germany and Central and Eastern European markets.

“We are very excited to welcome these five established brands to Pariplay’s extensive portfolio of third-party content providers,” said Christine Lewis, Pariplay’s newly appointed chief commercial officer and manager director Malta. “Having just joined the Pariplay leadership team earlier this month, I am already impressed by the steps they have been taking towards extending their footprint in the global regulated market.

“Bringing on specialists focused across specific markets and game sets really helps strengthen Pariplay’s content portfolio, which will help us onboard even more operators.”

Stakelogic / iSoftBet

Stakelogic has integrated its portfolio with iSoftBet’s Game Aggregation Platform (GAP), including titles such as Flappers, The Expendables Megaways and Rambo.

“iSoftBet is exactly what we look for in a distribution partner, combining a state-of-the-art platform with a network of prestigious operators targeting regulated markets around the world,” said Stakelogic CEO Stephan van den Oetelaar. “This partnership will further expand our reach among operators and players, and will be a tremendous success for both Stakelogic and iSoftBet and its partners.”

iSoftBet chief commercial officer Michael Probert said: “We offer online casinos rapid, one-time integration to more than 70 of the industry’s leading online and mobile game software providers, and Stakelogic’s games will make a great addition to our outstanding GAP platform that offers our customers truly world-class content.”

Playzido / Playtech

Playzido has entered into a distribution deal with Playtech to deliver its portfolio of games through the Playtech Games Marketplace, including titles from studios such as ReelPlay, Endemol Shine Gaming, Bulletproof Games and Plank Gaming.

“Playzido is hugely proud to be working in partnership with Playtech, undeniably one of the world's leading online gaming brands,” said Playzido managing director Stuart Banks. “The deal will accelerate our reach into strategic key markets and will enable us to distribute our innovative portfolio of games to new audiences. We look forward to a building a long and successful relationship together.”

Playtech director of casino James Frendo said: “We’re delighted to welcome Playzido to the Playtech Games Marketplace. Playzido offers an extensive and innovative games range that will add a further point of differentiation to our platform, and which we know can appeal to licensees and their players in several key markets.

“This agreement will enable Playtech to further enhance the selection offered via Marketplace and allow Playzido to reach a whole new audience in regulated markets internationally.”

Leander Games / Optibet

Leander has signed a deal to launch its games portfolio with Enlabs-owned Baltic and Nordic-facing operator Optibet, including titles such as Ave Caesar, Kraken, Wild West Zone and latest release Mad Monsters.

“Our own games portfolio and that of our partners gives our clients the best selection of games from which to choose,” said Leander CEO Steven Matsell. “We are always happy to be adding new names to our network and it is great that our content will now get even wider distribution with Optibet in the key region of the Baltics and the Nordics.”

Enlabs head of gaming Christopher Davis said: “We are very excited to be adding the Leander games portfolio to our offering. The localised nature of each Leander offering is ideally suited to Enlabs multi-country approach in one of the fastest-growing online gaming regions in Europe.”

Oryx Gaming / Optibet

In related news, Bragg Gaming Group’s Oryx Gaming has entered Latvia for the first time with Enlab’s Optibet.

“Optibet is a premium operator with a strong brand and great reputation in the Baltic countries and we are thrilled to partner together and make our first step into the Latvian market and expand our footprint in Estonia,” said Oryx Gaming managing director Matevz Mazij.

Enlabs’ Davis said: “At Enlabs we are all about offering great entertainment and thrilling games to our players and through Oryx we are now able to provide some of the best titles on the market and we are looking forward to a successful partnership.”

Playson / The Mill Adventure

Playson has agreed a deal to integrate its content with The Mill Adventure’s casino platform, including titles such as Buffalo Power: Hold and Win, Rise of Egypt Deluxe and Book of Gold: Multichance.

“We are delighted to go live with The Mill Adventure, a company with a comprehensive iGaming platform that will allow our titles to be deployed rapidly across a range of key markets,” said Playson sales director Blanka Homor. “With additional exciting product releases on our agenda, the coming weeks are set to be an exciting period here at Playson.”

The Mill Adventure head of casino Bjørnar Heggernes added: “Playson is one of our industry’s most exciting developers, so we are thrilled to welcome them on board.

“We are committed to enhancing the gaming experience for all our partners and collaborating with premium quality studios such as Playson helps us to continue doing exactly that.”

Live 5 / Sisal

Live 5 will launch its games in the regulated Italian iGaming market for the first time with Sisal, following an integration with SG Digital.

“We are chuffed to say ‘Ciao’ to Italy by launching our games with one of the largest and most established gambling brands in the country, Sisal,” said Live 5 CEO Lloyd Butler. “We believe its players will love Billy Gone Wild and the thrilling experience it offers.

“Italy has been a key target market of ours for some time now and we could not have entered the region were it not for our incredible distribution partner, SG Digital. We have ambitious expansion plans for the rest of the year as we look to move from rising star to power player.”

Synot Games / Stoiximan

Synot has continued its expansion in Greece through the integration of its games with OPAP-owned Stoiximan.gr via the iSoftBet platform, including titles such as Book of Secrets, Fruit Awards and Respin Joker.

“Establishing a partnership with the top online casino in Greece is a great success,” said Synot Games chief operating officer Milan Zdimal. “The demand for quality online content is increasing and we are more than happy to provide Stoiximan.gr with our games.”

LiveG24 / Bet9ja

LiveG24 has agreed a new deal to provide its live dealer games to Nigerian betting and gaming operator Bet9ja.

“We are highly excited to announce this partnership with LiveG24, we are delighted to bring their exciting and innovative games onto our platform,” said Bet9ja co-founder and chairman Kunle Soname. “Bet9ja are committed to providing the market-leading casino offering for our customers, the partnership with LiveG24’s coupled with the array of games in the catalogue enables us give Nigerian’s the best online casino experience in the country.”

LiveG24 chief operating officer Angelo De Gobbi added: “We are thrilled to start working with Bet9ja in the Nigerian market. This is a new market for us and we are sure players will like the clear user interface of our live games and their reliability.”

QTech Games / Woohoo Games

QTech Games has expanded its casino platform through a new agreement with Woohoo Games, including a number of Indian-facing games such as Andar Bahar and Teen Patti, as well as Cricket Kings.

“Many studios and operators have tried to implement their own Asian strategy but underestimated the time it takes to build relationships in this nuanced part of the world,” said QTech Games chief commercial officer Ulf Norder. “However, Woohoo Games’ product perfectly aligns with our own expertise in India, so it’s been a welcome and effortless collaboration.

“We’re delighted to be one of the first platforms to go live with their ground-breaking collection of engaging titles that will give our targeted approach another competitive edge.”

Tom Horn Gaming / LottoGO

Tom Horn Gaming has launched its content with Annexio’s lottery betting brand LottoGo, including popular games such as 243 Crystal Fruits and Diamond Hill.

“We’re thrilled to have joined forces with LottoGo, an experienced operator with a proven track record of popularity among a wide variety of audiences in the UK,” said Tom Horn Gaming CEO Ondrej Lapides. “The UK is a highly competitive market, therefore to fulfil your business objectives one needs to work with a partner that has significant market power. LottoGo is definitely one of them.”

Evoplay Entertainment / Gamingtec

Evoplay Entertainment has integrated its content with Gamingtec’s platform, including popular titles Hot Triple Sevens, Elven Princesses and Indiana’s Quest.

“Joining forces with a rapidly growing platform provider such as Gamingtec fits perfectly with our 2020 objective of continued international expansion,” said Evoplay Entertainment chief business development officer Vladimir Malakchi. “Jam-packed with the kind of high-tech features demanded by the latest generation of player, our portfolio is perfectly suited to Gamingtec’s dynamic approach and cutting-edge casino platform.”

Gamingtec CEO Sapar Karyagdyyev said: “This is a great win-win partnership. Evoplay Entertainment is a credible provider of slots with innovative gameplay, and we are sure that their games will gain success among our partner operators and their players.”

Endorphina / PG Company

Endorphina has signed a deal to integrate its content with PG Company’s platform, including games such as Chance Machine 100, Asgardians, 2020 Hit Slot, Dia De Los Muertos and the Lucky Streak Series.

“We are delighted to have Endorphina’s casino games integrated into our library, and we are sure their games with graphics and exciting storylines will prove popular among players around the globe,” said PG Company CEO Massimo Esposito. “We are happy to have them as partners and strongly believe they will create added value for our clients.”

Endorphina sales manager Zdenek Llosa added: “We are very happy to have partnered with PG Company. At Endorphina, we aim to expand our footprint worldwide and such partnership will strengthen the status for both and increase our presence in Europe and Latin America.”