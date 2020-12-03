This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Relax Gaming expands Powered By platform with 1X2 Network deal

3rd December 2020 10:26 am GMT
Relax Gaming has expanded its casino games aggregation platform through a new partnership with 1X2 Network.

The latest addition to the Powered By Relax platform will see games integrated from 1X2 Network’s Iron Dog Studio and 1X2gaming, and gives operators the opportunity to create their own branded Megaways games in partnership with Iron Dog Studio.

“1X2 Network and its Iron Dog Studio brand boast a collection of games that have made a real impact on the market and will be a strong addition to our platform offering,” said Relax Gaming chief product officer Simon Hammon. “We pride ourselves on delivering technical excellence with an innovative approach, so to complete the integration seamlessly and in record time is a clear indicator that this partnership has huge potential.”

1X2 Network chief commercial officer Kevin Reid said: “The scale of this integration would normally make it a complex process but with Relax it was quick and flawless from start to finish.

“This deal both raises our profile among top-tier operators and expands our geographical reach, making this a partnership that has great strategic value for our company.”

