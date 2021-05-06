Evolution goes live in the UK with Entain’s Ladbrokes and Coral brands

Stockholm-listed Evolution Gaming is providing a range of online casino games to Entain’s leading UK-facing brands.

Entain currently works with Evolution in a number of major European and US gaming markets, with its Ladbrokes and Coral brands in the UK now also featuring casino games from the supplier.

This will be followed by a rollout to its Gala Casino and Gala Bingo brands in the market.

The rollout includes Evolution's live game show titles, such as Lightning Roulette and Crazy Time, with upcoming release Gonzo’s Treasure Hunt Live set to be added in the coming weeks, alongside the supplier’s portfolio of First Person RNG games.

“We are enormously excited to provide our thousands of players in the UK and globally with Evolution’s world-class online games,” said LadbrokesCoral gaming director Richard Barr.

Evolution commercial director for Europe, Gavin Hamilton, commented: “The UK market is a particularly important market for us. We are delighted that Ladbrokes, Coral and Gala customers will now have access to the full breadth of Evolution Group online games, including our very latest gaming innovations.”

Shares in Evolution Gaming Group AB (STO:EVO) were trading 1.09 per cent lower at SEK1,631.20 per share in Stockholm early Thursday morning, while shares in Entain plc. (LSE:ENT) were 0.75 per cent lower at 1,662.00 pence per share in London.