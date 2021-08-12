Evolution to launch live casino for Soft2Bet brands

iGaming supplier and operator Soft2Bet has expanded its live casino offering through a new agreement with leading supplier Evolution.

The agreement will see Evolution provide Soft2Bet with an exclusive live dealer environment for its B2C brands, including Cadabrus and newly launched Betinia.

Soft2Bet will initially add three blackjack tables to its offering, which will be offered under the Club Royale brand.

“Evolution provides exemplary live content, this new slick and luxurious environment is a key addition to our online offering across all our brands,” said Soft2Bet head of casino Daniel Mitton. “We are excited about the opportunities that this new agreement presents and eager to see the content go live.”

Shares in Evolution AB (STO:EVO) were trading 1.12 per cent lower at SEK1,364.80 per share in Stockholm earlier Thursday.