Gaming Intelligence
Relax Gaming releases latest slot Cluster Tumble

3rd November 2021 10:05 am GMT
NetEnt

Relax Gaming has released the latest addition to its Tumble Series of slots with the launch of Cluster Tumble.

The fifth action-packed instalment of the Tumble Series continues the saga from the original hit, Temple Tumble, deep in the Himalayan wilderness in the outskirts of Nepal.

Players must navigate the 8x8 grid, clearing all tiles that stand in their way. With a variable number of symbols in play, wins must be formed to destroy all the surrounding blocks, or land three scatters to access the Temple.

Help comes in the form of wilds and power-up blocks that contain magical features. When active, power-up blocks offer extra wilds, Lightning Wins and Fire Transform features that convert into targeted symbols in this highly volatile quest.

The Free Spins feature is triggered by landing three Scatter symbols or by removing all stone blocks from the board in the main game. Triggering Free Spins awards five spins, while clearing the whole board in Free Spins awards three additional spins and increases the multiplier by three.

“The Tumble series has time and again proven itself as we continue to drive differentiation,” said Relax Gaming chief product officer Simon Hammon. “With such rich variety to draw upon, it’s unsurprising that we are on the fifth game and it keeps going strong.

“Featuring a standout heroine, we are confident that Cluster Tumble is going to hold its own or outperform the best in the series.”

Casino iGaming Relax Gaming Slots
