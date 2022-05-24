Relax Gaming launches Midnight Marauder slot

Online casino games supplier Relax Gaming has announced the launch of its latest slot title, Midnight Marauder.

Set across a 6x6 game grid, the new slot sees players tasked with landing a cluster of five or more adjacent symbols to trigger the Collect & Multiply feature, creating money bags that can see players earn more than 30,000x their bet.

Once the Collect & Multiply feature is triggered, the win will be collected into one symbol position and re-spins awarded. If multiple money bags symbols of the same group land during the same re-spin, they can be multiplied against each other to form huge wins.

If three or more scatter symbols land during base gameplay, it unlocks entry into a free-spins bonus round. Players start off with eight free spins, with any additional bonus symbols landing awarding another spin.

“Midnight Marauder is a slot truly worth celebrating,” said Relax Gaming chief product officer Simon Hammon. “It’s not often that a new release plays host to a unique and innovative mechanic that’s not been seen on the market before, Midnight Marauder can boast that and then some. We have high hopes for this fantastic game.”