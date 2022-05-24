This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Evolution
Evolution
Delasport
Digitain
Relax Gaming

Relax Gaming launches Midnight Marauder slot

24th May 2022 10:16 am GMT
Evolution

Online casino games supplier Relax Gaming has announced the launch of its latest slot title, Midnight Marauder.

Set across a 6x6 game grid, the new slot sees players tasked with landing a cluster of five or more adjacent symbols to trigger the Collect & Multiply feature, creating money bags that can see players earn more than 30,000x their bet.

Once the Collect & Multiply feature is triggered, the win will be collected into one symbol position and re-spins awarded. If multiple money bags symbols of the same group land during the same re-spin, they can be multiplied against each other to form huge wins.

If three or more scatter symbols land during base gameplay, it unlocks entry into a free-spins bonus round. Players start off with eight free spins, with any additional bonus symbols landing awarding another spin.

“Midnight Marauder is a slot truly worth celebrating,” said Relax Gaming chief product officer Simon Hammon. “It’s not often that a new release plays host to a unique and innovative mechanic that’s not been seen on the market before, Midnight Marauder can boast that and then some. We have high hopes for this fantastic game.”

Related Tags
Casino iGaming Relax Gaming Slots
Related Videos
Gaming Intelligence GIQ20 Analysts Hour
Shay Segev
Related Articles

Kalamba Games extends partnership with Betsson Group

GI Games Round-up: Relax Gaming, Play’n Go, Big Time Gaming and more

Relax Gaming unveils Temple Tumble 2 Dream Drop

Relax Gaming expands portfolio with addition of Mascot Gaming

GI Games Round-up: Greentube, BF Games, Pariplay and more

Gaming Realms to develop Slingo Money Train game

Kindred Group sees Q1 revenue fall 30 per cent to £246.7m

GI Games Round-up: Relax Gaming, Ezugi, Light & Wonder and more

GI Games Round-up: Pragmatic Play, Inspired, ORYX Gaming and more

Relax Gaming adds Hölle Games to content aggregation platform

Relax Gaming enters Italy with PokerStars deal

Novomatic grows 2021 revenue to €1.84bn despite Germany and Austria decline

Relax Gaming launches The Great Pigsby Megapays

AGCO issues more approvals for Ontario iGaming launch

Relax Gaming approved to enter Ontario iGaming market

BTObet
Aspire Global
Yggdrasil
Pragmatic Solutions
Soft2Bet
BRAGG Gaming
Delasport
Digitain
Relax Gaming