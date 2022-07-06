This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Spin Games goes live in 4th US state with Connecticut launch

6th July 2022 10:59 am GMT
BRAGG
Bragg Gaming Group-owned Spin Games has gone live in Connecticut with the Mashantucket Pequot Tribe and its iGaming partner DraftKings.  

Spin Games has initially launched 11 titles to players in the state, including licensed content such as Ripley's Big Wheel and Galaxy Gaming’s 21 + 3 Progressive Blackjack, alongside slots from Bragg's internal studios including Triple Jewels, Get Hot and Gypsy Riches.

With its debut in Connecticut, Bragg is now live with its Spin Games’ remote game server (RGS) in four US states, including New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Michigan.

We are delighted to enter a new, regulated iGaming market in the US so quickly following our acquisition of Spin Games,” said Bragg's newly appointed CEO Yaniv Sherman. “Spin Games is already well-established in the North American market and provides Bragg with a unique platform which we plan to leverage to further expand with our brands in the region.

“Following our entry into the Ontario iGaming market three months ago, our entry into Connecticut is another important proof point of our North American growth strategy, which will continue to accelerate as we debut our offerings in additional states as they enact regulations. With our RGS capabilities and growing portfolio of proprietary and exclusive third-party premium content, including our popular Wild Streak Gaming studio, Bragg is favourably positioned to become a leading iGaming supplier in North America.”

Connecticut regulated iGaming last year, with two tribes – the Mohegan tribe and Mashantucket Pequot Tribe – permitted to offer online casino gaming off reservation.

Shares in Bragg Gaming Group Inc (TOR:BRAG) closed at CAD$6.00 per share in Toronto Tuesday.

