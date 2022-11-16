Playtech adds AdmiralBet to growing Italian iPoker network

London-listed gaming technology provider Playtech has further expanded its Italian poker network with the addition of Greentube-owned AdmiralBet.

AdmiralBet is the latest in a series of recent additions to Playtech’s growing iPoker network, following in the footsteps of Lottomatica, PokerMatch and La Francaise Des Jeux (FDJ).

“We are delighted to welcome AdmiralBet.it to the iPoker network,” said Playtech vice president of interactive gaming Marat Koss. “The past few years have seen great changes in the poker sector, and while these have included undeniable challenges, Playtech has continued to invest in both enhancing our poker product and extending our network.

“AdmiralBet is one of Italy’s fastest-growing poker operators, and we are very proud to be chosen as their partner to build on this success.”

AdmiralBet previously operated as Admiral Sport and was acquired by Greentube earlier this year from parent company Novomatic.

“As a world leader in the gambling industry, and an unrivalled track record of success in poker, Playtech was a natural choice as our new network provider,” said AdmiralBet managing director Paolo Marchi. “The company’s commitment to poker is clear, and we look forward to a long and successful partnership as we build our market share in Italy.”

Shares in Playtech plc (LSE:PTEC) were trading 0.73 per cent lower at 543.00 pence per share in London Wednesday morning.