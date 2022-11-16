This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Evolution
Evolution
Evolution
Digitain
Evolution

Playtech adds AdmiralBet to growing Italian iPoker network

16th November 2022 9:03 am GMT
Playtech
Evolution

London-listed gaming technology provider Playtech has further expanded its Italian poker network with the addition of Greentube-owned AdmiralBet.

AdmiralBet is the latest in a series of recent additions to Playtech’s growing iPoker network, following in the footsteps of Lottomatica, PokerMatch and La Francaise Des Jeux (FDJ).

“We are delighted to welcome AdmiralBet.it to the iPoker network,” said Playtech vice president of interactive gaming Marat Koss. “The past few years have seen great changes in the poker sector, and while these have included undeniable challenges, Playtech has continued to invest in both enhancing our poker product and extending our network.

“AdmiralBet is one of Italy’s fastest-growing poker operators, and we are very proud to be chosen as their partner to build on this success.”

AdmiralBet previously operated as Admiral Sport and was acquired by Greentube earlier this year from parent company Novomatic.

“As a world leader in the gambling industry, and an unrivalled track record of success in poker, Playtech was a natural choice as our new network provider,” said AdmiralBet managing director Paolo Marchi. “The company’s commitment to poker is clear, and we look forward to a long and successful partnership as we build our market share in Italy.”

Shares in Playtech plc (LSE:PTEC) were trading 0.73 per cent lower at 543.00 pence per share in London Wednesday morning.

Related Tags
Admiralbet Casino Greentube iGaming Italy Novomatic Online Poker Playtech
Related Videos
Roberto Carlos
Gaming Intelligence GIQ20 Analysts Hour
Related Articles

Aristocrat Leisure posts strong revenue and profit growth in FY22

La Francaise Des Jeux enters French online poker market

talkSPORT enters sports betting market with BetVictor

GI Games Round-up: Featuring Nolimit City, Play’n GO, Playtech and more

Playtech expands Italian iPoker network with Lottomatica

Playtech powers Mansion iGaming launch in Ontario

Playtech names Chris McGinnis as new finance chief

Gaming Realms brings in Anna Massion as new board member

Illinois reopens bidding for online sports betting licenses

Quickspin approved to launch slot portfolio in Greece

Playtech adds PokerMatch to iPoker network

Roberto Carlos interview with Gaming Intelligence TV

Pariplay promotes Sliede to head of account management

Tekkorp Digital Acquisition to delist from Nasdaq and liquidate

GI Games Round-up: Playtech, NetEnt, Light & Wonder and more

BRAGG Gaming
Amusnet
SportingTech
MGA
Uplatform
Pragmatic Solutions
Soft2Bet
Astropay
Relax Gaming
Evolution
Digitain
Evolution