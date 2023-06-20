This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Relax Gaming agrees distribution deal with Softgenius

20th June 2023 9:12 am GMT
iGaming aggregator and content supplier Relax Gaming has entered into a partnership with operator group Softgenius.

The deal will see Relax supply its catalogue of in-house titles and third party content to Softgenius and its four online casino brands.

The initial integration includes access to Relax’s latest slot release, Money Train Origins Dream Drop.

“We’re delighted to supply Softgenius with our catalogue of innovative and engaging games as the operator sets its sights on further expansion,” said Relax Gaming chief commercial officer Nadiya Attard. “We thoroughly enjoy partnering with unique, forward-thinking operators and Softgenius is making great strides in the industry and we look forward to seeing its continued growth.”

Softgenius CEO Lorand Minyo commented: “We are delighted to establish this integration with one of the most successful companies in the industry, Relax Gaming, which will enable our brands to reach new heights.

“We are very confident that we will both enjoy a long relationship that benefits both companies, it is a great addition to our next-generation platform.”

