Relax Gaming releases Cluster Tumble Dream Drop

Casino games supplier Relax Gaming has rolled out the fifth instalment of its popular Temple Tumble series of slots with the launch of Cluster Tumble Dream Drop.

The 8x8 cluster pays slot is boosted by the addition of the millionaire-making Dream Drop Jackpot, as well as a host of features and mechanics that can see players win up to 20,000x their stake.

Cluster Tumble Dream Drop boasts special stone blocks which are activated whenever an adjacent win occurs; Lightning Wins see the block replaced by a random symbol, all symbols of the same kind (including wild symbols) will form a win. Fire Transform symbols see the block replaced by a random symbol. Additionally, a cascade transforms one or two symbols into the same type. While the final special stone block is a classic wild symbol.

The free spins feature can either be triggered by landing three scatter symbols or removing all stone blocks from the board during base gameplay. During this, players will receive five free spins with a persistent win multiplier that increases by x3 every time the board is cleared.

Clearing the board during the feature also sees players receive an additional three free spins, should any scatter symbols land then one extra free spin is automatically awarded.

Players in certain jurisdictions can buy into the free spins feature by utilising a Buy Bonus at the cost of 100x their bet, triggering five free spins. A Volatile free spins bonus can be purchased for 200x the bet and starts with five free spins in which the multiplier increases twice as fast.

A jackpot spin can be triggered at any time during gameplay. Should players land Dream Drop symbols on each reel they will trigger the Dream Drop Bonus. In order to win the RAPID, MIDI, MAXI, MAJOR or MEGA jackpot they must fill up one of the corresponding reels with symbols.

Since its market debut, Relax Gaming’s progressive jackpot has created eight millionaires in less than twelve months, alongside more than 100 winners who have scooped almost €50,000.

“This is the fifth instalment of the storied Temple Tumble series,” said Relax Gaming director of casino products Shelley Hannah. “We are excited to head deep into the Himalayan wilderness for some high volatility cluster pays action!

“Everyone at Relax is confident that this title will be well received by operators and players alike, especially due to the epic Dream Drop jackpot!”