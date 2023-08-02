This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Games Global launches new progressive jackpot King Millions

2nd August 2023 9:54 am GMT
Isle of Man-based games supplier Games Global has introduced King Millions, a new network jackpot with the potential to offer players up to €30 million in prizes.

The new jackpot will be incorporated in Games Global’s top-performing slots, beginning with 9 Masks of Fire King Millions, and is triggered randomly during base gameplay.

A bonus wheel will offer win multipliers between 7x and 100x the player’s bet, as well as the Major and Grand jackpots.

“We are always looking to push the boundaries here at Games Global, especially when it comes to our jackpot products as we have built a strong reputation for ourselves as a leader in that field,” said Games Global chief product officer Andrew Booth. “Designed specifically to raise the bar on progressive jackpot slots, we're expecting to see the top prize pools swell above €30 million before dropping, awarding eight-figure sums the likes of which have never been seen in the industry.

“We’re confident that King Millions will be a huge hit with operators and players alike, especially considering that it will be paired with hugely popular games such as 9 Masks of Fire, with more to follow.”

