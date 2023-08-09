This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Relax Gaming releases Torii Tumble slot

9th August 2023 9:17 am GMT
Evolution

Casino content developer Relax Gaming has released its latest warrior-themed slot title with the launch of Torii Tumble.

Players enter the torii gates and channel their fighting spirit on a journey to Japan’s dark underbelly for a battle between good and evil, and if triumphant, can land a maximum win of 20,000 their stake.

Complementing the popular tumble mechanic is a Multiplier Ladder, paired with a Multiplier Booster and Spin Saver stone block. Free Spins are also available in three different modes, along with a Free Spins gamble.

The Multiplier Ladder increases one step after each and every win, and if all stone blocks are destroyed, the multipliers in the ladder will double.

To add to the features that players can enjoy, stone blocks with multipliers, spin savers, and additional free spins are at player’s mercy as they team up with samurai or oni.

“Atmospheric, warrior-themed slots are always popular with a global audience and Torii Tumble is no exception,” said Relax Gaming chief product officer Shelley Hannah. “This truly is an exciting release for Relax Gaming.

“The tumble mechanic has proven to be a hit with players across various markets and to couple this with engaging features such as the Multiplier Ladder will make this a sure-fire success, and we expect players will be thoroughly entertained with this title.”

