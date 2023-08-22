This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Octoplay
Octoplay
Delasport
betconstruct - POPok

Relax Gaming unveils latest slot Piñata Popper Dream Drop

22nd August 2023 9:13 am GMT
Evolution

Relax Gaming has added to its Dream Drop portfolio of games with the launch of Piñata Popper Dream Drop.

Players are invited to grab a margarita and climb atop the roofs of Mexico City on an adventure that could land them at the foot of the ancient Chichén Itzá, where prizes of up to 10,000x await.

Winning clusters are created each time five or more matching symbols land on the reels. Piñatas automatically trigger re-spins that will continue as long as piñatas continue to be shown, and one final spin is awarded once the re-spins have ended.

The bonus game is triggered by collecting three bonus symbols during re-spins. Bonus symbols can land on the third, fourth and fifth reels and do not land during the final spin. Three spins are awarded, and every time a piñata lands, the spin counter resets back to three.

The Dream Drop Bonus can trigger at random before any base game spin. When it does, players are presented with 15 symbols and a pick-and-click minigame. When three of the same jackpots are revealed, the corresponding prize is awarded. The five jackpots available are RAPID, MIDI, MAXI, MAJOR, and MEGA.

“It is hugely exciting to see our Dream Drop portfolio continue to innovate and incorporate exciting themes and gameplay into titles,” said Relax Gaming chief product officer Shelley Hannah. “Transporting players to the vibrant land of Mexico is sure to engage our audience and provide a unique setting as players try to land those big wins.”

Related Tags
Casino iGaming Relax Gaming Slots
Related Videos
Roberto Carlos
Related Articles

Relax Gaming adds Endorphina to Powered By Relax platform

GI Games Round-up: Nolimit City, Wizard Games, Betsoft Gaming and more

Relax Gaming releases Torii Tumble slot

GI Games Round-up: Playson, Inspired, CreedRoomz and more

Relax Gaming promotes Shelley Hannah to chief product officer

GI Games Round-up: Playtech, Yggdrasil, BF Games and more

Kindred Group delivers strong second quarter as revenue hits £307.3 million

GI Games Round-up: Yggdrasil, Greentube, Play’n GO and more

Relax Gaming signs Realistic Games as latest partner

GI Games Round-up: NetEnt, Greentube, Light & Wonder and more

Relax Gaming introduces new mechanic in Shark Wash slot

GI Games Round-up: Playson, Nolimit City, PopOK Gaming and more

Videoslots expands into Canada with Ontario launch

Relax Gaming releases Cluster Tumble Dream Drop

Relax Gaming agrees distribution deal with Softgenius

ImagineLive
Soft2Bet
galaxsys
Playtech
BRAGG Gaming
Yggdrasil
Delasport
betconstruct - POPok