Relax Gaming unveils latest slot Piñata Popper Dream Drop

Relax Gaming has added to its Dream Drop portfolio of games with the launch of Piñata Popper Dream Drop.

Players are invited to grab a margarita and climb atop the roofs of Mexico City on an adventure that could land them at the foot of the ancient Chichén Itzá, where prizes of up to 10,000x await.

Winning clusters are created each time five or more matching symbols land on the reels. Piñatas automatically trigger re-spins that will continue as long as piñatas continue to be shown, and one final spin is awarded once the re-spins have ended.

The bonus game is triggered by collecting three bonus symbols during re-spins. Bonus symbols can land on the third, fourth and fifth reels and do not land during the final spin. Three spins are awarded, and every time a piñata lands, the spin counter resets back to three.

The Dream Drop Bonus can trigger at random before any base game spin. When it does, players are presented with 15 symbols and a pick-and-click minigame. When three of the same jackpots are revealed, the corresponding prize is awarded. The five jackpots available are RAPID, MIDI, MAXI, MAJOR, and MEGA.

“It is hugely exciting to see our Dream Drop portfolio continue to innovate and incorporate exciting themes and gameplay into titles,” said Relax Gaming chief product officer Shelley Hannah. “Transporting players to the vibrant land of Mexico is sure to engage our audience and provide a unique setting as players try to land those big wins.”