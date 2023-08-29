This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Relax Gaming adds AvatarUX to Silver Bullet platform

29th August 2023 8:40 am GMT
Evolution

Casino games provider Relax Gaming has expanded its Silver Bullet platform through a new agreement with AvatarUX.

The deal will see AvatarUX’s slot titles and innovative mechanics, such as PopWins, made available to Relax Gaming’s network of operators via its Silver Bullet platform.

“AvatarUX has continuously created unique titles and mechanics that greatly engage players and are fast becoming a leader in innovation,” said Relax Gaming chief product officer Shelley Hannah. “We are delighted to add them as our latest Silver Bullet partner and we know operators will be eager to showcase their portfolio of games.”

AvatarUX CEO Nicola Longmuir added: “Relax Gaming is one of the most esteemed content aggregators in the industry and this partnership marks a great milestone for us.

“The collaboration will allow us to extend our footprint in regulated jurisdictions and help us expand our distribution to new markets and target new players.”

