Relax Gaming goes medieval with Joker Split launch

Relax Gaming has expanded its game portfolio with the launch of a new medieval-themed slot, Joker Split.

The high-volatility slot gives players the chance to win 20,000x their bet by way of splitting wild re-spins and lucrative free spins with wild symbols that can jump onto the game reels.

Any wild symbol that forms part of a winning cluster will jump out of the reel, duplicate itself and force a re-spin. During that re-spin the wilds from the previous spin will jump back into play.

Should players collect three, four or five bonus symbols anywhere on the reels they trigger five, six or seven free spins respectively. During free spins, any wild that does not form a winning combination will be stored and on the first re-spin of every spin, every wild will come back into play.

Those keen to head straight into the bonus action can opt to buy their way into the free spins and also pay to buy extra spins at the end of a free spin bonus whenever the total multiplier of stored wilds is less than 200x.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to invite players to journey through time and collect treasures of old,” said Relax Gaming chief product officer Shelley Hannah. “With its incredible mechanics and some hugely lucrative bonus features, this game is a treasure trove of entertainment!”