Relax Gaming rolls out Dead Man’s Trail Dream Drop slot

Casino games developer Relax Gaming is taking players to the seas in its latest Dream Drop release, Dead Man’s Trail Dream Drop.

The high volatility 5-reel, 40 payline slot has several lucrative features and mechanics including a coin feature, a Trail Bonus and the Dream Drop Jackpot.

A pirate map unfolds when three or more bonus symbols land, taking players on an epic journey into unknown territories for the Trail Bonus, which sends players around the map to collect loot, taking anywhere between 1-9 steps per turn.

Each tile the ship lands on will trigger one of fifteen unique reactions, ranging from win multipliers to collection symbols, or even random coin wins.

Some of the most lucrative tiles include Scout, which adds 100-1000x to a normal tile, and One-Eye, which repeatedly multiplies the value of a normal tile 2-5x. Commander adds 3-5x to all normal tiles, and Collector collects the total value of all normal tiles.

If the entire game screen fills with coin symbols at any time during gameplay, the value of all visible coins are awarded at once.

The Dream Drop Bonus is triggered by filling the reels with Dream Drop symbols. The player works their way around a board filling a jackpot meter every time they land on a specific jackpot icon. Once they have collected enough of the corresponding tiles, they’ll trigger that jackpot.

“Dead Man’s Trail is one of the most played Relax games, to be able to boost this legendary title with the addition of the Dream Drop Jackpot is fantastic,” said Relax Gaming chief product officer Shelley Hannah. “We can’t wait to see players climb aboard the ship and sail off in search of prizes.”