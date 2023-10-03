Relax Gaming launches new Titan Strike slot

Relax Gaming has released a new Ancient Greece-themed slot with the launch of Titan Strike.

The supplier’s newest slot sees players in a battle of supremacy with Zeus as they search for a big win of up to 5,005x their bet.

“Titan Strike will definitely keep players captivated as they try and overcome Zeus and etch their name amongst the legends of Olympus,” said Relax Gaming director of casino products Shelley Hannah. “With a plethora of features to keep players engaged on their journeys throughout Ancient Greece, Titan Strike has all the tools that it takes to be a hit with our player base.”

With a backdrop adorned with columned structures, creeping ivy, and beautiful mountains, players can make the most of the unique features to open the gates to Olympus in the bonus round.

Lightning strike symbols are present on reels 2, 3, and 4, and when three or more lightning strike symbols are in view on the reels, players are awarded a cash prize of up to 2,000x their bet.

Scatter symbols are also present on the middle three reels, and landing three scatters awards 10 free spins, while players win 10 super free spins when scatter symbols land on reels 2 and 4, plus a super bonus scatter symbol on reel 3.

The collection feature is triggered each time a lightning strike symbol lands on the reels and increases the collection meter by +1. When a stage of the collection meter is complete, free spins are awarded.

Rather than collect lightning strike symbols or hit scatters, players can buy both free spin rounds. Regular free spins cost 40x the stake to purchase, while super free spins cost 80x the bet to buy.