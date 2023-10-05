Playtech enters Georgia and Armenia with Adjarabet

Playtech has entered the Georgian and Armenian iGaming markets through a new partnership with leading operator Adjarabet.

Expanding on its existing partnership with Flutter Entertainment, which acquired a controlling stake in Adjarabet in 2019, Playtech will provide its RNG casino and Live casino content to the operator.

The supplier already works with Flutter brands including Betfair, Paddy Power, Pokerstars, Skybet and Fanduel.

“Our collaboration with Adjarabet signifies our commitment to pioneering operations in emerging markets,” said Playtech chief operating officer Shimon Akad. “We believe this trend will only accelerate - and we look forward to expanding even further globally.”

Adjarabet head of online casino Avto Oboladze said: “The strategic partnership with Playtech cements our standing as a leading gambling operator in the region.

“The integration of Playtech's content into Adjarabet presents an exhilarating dimension for our valued customers, setting the stage for the partnership's evolution.”

Shares in Playtech plc (LSE:PTEC) were trading 1.39 per cent higher at 423.80 pence per share in London earlier Thursday.