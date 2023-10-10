This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Relax Gaming and Stakelogic to merge slots with live casino

10th October 2023 6:57 am GMT

Casino games provider Relax Gaming has secured the licensing rights to Stakelogic’s Super Wheel live casino feature.

The agreement will enable Relax to combine its slot games with Stakelogic’s bonus wheel feature, which adds a live casino experience to the game.

Whenever the feature is randomly triggered, players are transported to a live casino studio where they are greeted with a 54-segment money wheel. The game’s host will then spin the wheel, enabling players to win a selection of fixed prizes.

In addition to this, the Super Wheel also boasts three bonus games - Vegas Drops, Vegas Diamonds and Vegas Hold ‘n’ Spin - which are hosted in a second studio.

“Relax Gaming has enjoyed many years of success working alongside the talented team at Stakelogic, and the release of the Super Wheel is just the latest exciting chapter in this partnership,” said Relax Gaming chief product officer Shelley Hannah. “We’re wholly confident players will enjoy this exciting new evolution of live casino gamification.”

Stakelogic CEO Stephan van den Oetelaar commented: “The Super Wheel bonus game is an example of Stakelogic changing the fundamentals of online gaming. By merging traditional slots with live casino technology an entirely new player experience is being created.

“We are excited that Relax Gaming has decided to partner with Stakelogic and will implement Super Wheel to make its slot games even more successful.”

