The Netherlands’ gaming industry has welcomed a decision by Prime Minister Mark Rutte to bring forward the reopening of casinos and gaming arcades to July 1.

The new reopening date is two months sooner than the government originally planned and follows a number of meetings with the management of Holland Casino and gaming association VAN Kansspelen, who set out their plans for safely reopening and warned that a prolonged closure would drive consumers to unlicensed offerings.

“Recently, [...]