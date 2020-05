This week’s platform integrations involve the likes of MGA Games, Playzido, Booming Games, Salsa Technology, Betsoft, Push Gaming, Hacksaw Gaming, Red Rake Gaming and Revolver Gaming.

MGA Games / Leander Games

MGA Games has entered into a deal to integrate its content with Leander Games’ LeGa platform.

The new partnership with provide Leander’s operator partners with more than 80 titles from MGA Games, including the latest from the supplier’s Hyperrealism Series of games, featuring Jessica Weaver, Abigail Ratchford [...]