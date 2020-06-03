Relax Gaming lands major supply deal with GVC

Malta-based casino games provider Relax Gaming has secured a major deal to launch its content with leading operator GVC Holdings.

The integration will allow GVC brands, including bwin, Sportingbet, Ladbrokes, partypoker and Coral, to roll out Relax’s proprietary slots such as Temple Tumble, Money Train and Snake Arena, alongside a selection of games from the supplier’s portfolio of aggregated third-party content.

In addition to GVC’s consumer-facing brands, Relax will also integrate its casino content with GVC’s B2B division, providing the company with access to a number of leading operators worldwide. Denmark’s state-owned operator Danske Spil will be among the first to take on Relax’s games via GVC, marking the supplier’s debut in the regulated Danish iGaming market.

“GVC is one of the most well-respected names in the gambling industry with years of experience in the sector, and we’re delighted to have signed a deal to provide our popular content to its online brands,” said Relax Gaming chief commercial officer Daniel Eskola.

“It’s been an incredibly busy year for us at Relax Gaming as we continue to expand our network with leading operators, and we look forward to offering our games to an even wider audience through this exciting new partnership.”

GVC commercial director Paris Anatolitis commented: “At GVC, our aim is to provide our customers with the most cutting-edge and innovative content available and deliver the industry’s premier gaming experience.

“We’re absolutely delighted to have joined forces with Relax Gaming, and we know its games will be a huge hit with our players, and a fantastic addition to our market-leading portfolio.”

Shares in GVC Holdings plc (LSE:GVC) were trading up 1.39 per cent at 829.00 pence per share in London Wednesday morning.