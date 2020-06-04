Wazdan launches new Buy Feature gamification tool

Malta-based casino games developer Wazdan has launched a new Buy Feature gamification tool that will be made available across all new titles.

The Buy Feature allows players to purchase any bonus they want instead of waiting for them to be triggered and is only available at lower bet levels.

It adds to the supplier’s range of existing features, which include Volatility Levels and Ultra Fast Mode. It will be rolled out across all of Wazdan’s future releases and is currently live on recently released slots Black Horse Deluxe, Lucky 9, 9 Tigers and Sonic Reels.

“We are thrilled to announce Wazdan's latest Buy Feature to meet the high demand of players seeking the option to buy their bonuses as they please,” said Wazdan head of sales Andrzej Hyla. “As with all Wazdan customisable features, the Buy Feature is designed to optimize the player experience, offering seamless navigation through the feature to give players the bonuses they desire.”