This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
NetEnt
NetEnt
Quickspin
BigTimeGaming

Wazdan launches new Buy Feature gamification tool

4th June 2020 9:30 am GMT
Red Tiger

Malta-based casino games developer Wazdan has launched a new Buy Feature gamification tool that will be made available across all new titles.

The Buy Feature allows players to purchase any bonus they want instead of waiting for them to be triggered and is only available at lower bet levels.

It adds to the supplier’s range of existing features, which include Volatility Levels and Ultra Fast Mode. It will be rolled out across all of Wazdan’s future releases and is currently live on recently released slots Black Horse Deluxe, Lucky 9, 9 Tigers and Sonic Reels.

“We are thrilled to announce Wazdan's latest Buy Feature to meet the high demand of players seeking the option to buy their bonuses as they please,” said Wazdan head of sales Andrzej Hyla. “As with all Wazdan customisable features, the Buy Feature is designed to optimize the player experience, offering seamless navigation through the feature to give players the bonuses they desire.”

Related Tags
Casino Games Gamification Online Gaming Wazdan
Pragmatic Play
Digitain
Oryx Gaming
Skywind Group
Playtech
BigTimeGaming