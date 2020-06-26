FanDuel rolls out casino app in Pennsylvania and seals SportsGrid deal

Flutter Entertainment-owned FanDuel Group has launched a new standalone mobile casino app this week in Pennsylvania’s regulated iGaming market, and secured a new betting partnership with US sports network SportsGrid.

Having initially been offered within the FanDuel Sportsbook app through its partnership with Boyd Gaming’s Valley Forge Casino, the operator has launch a standalone mobile casino app featuring a range of blackjack, roulette and video poker games, alongside titles from third-party providers including NetEnt and IGT.

“Pennsylvania is a really exciting state for us as it represents the first state where we’ve introduced FanDuel Casino alongside our FanDuel Sportsbook product,” said FanDuel Group general manager of casino Jesse Chemtob.

“We’ve seen great engagement and interest with our FanDuel Casino product amongst our sportsbook customers to date and we view this product evolution as a natural next step to provide a full-service gaming experience to our Pennsylvania customers.”

Also this week, FanDuel was named as the exclusive betting and gaming partner of US sports network SportsGrid.

The multi-year agreement grants FanDuel exclusive category access to digital distribution, broadcast, syndication, and radio assets across SportsGrid’s network, including XUMO, PlutoTV, The Roku Channel, and STIRR.

The two companies will also collaborate on over 50 hours of original video and audio content each month with SportsGrid exclusively promoting and featuring FanDuel odds, data, and promotions in both branded and unbranded shows.

“We’re excited to provide our loyal fantasy and sports betting customers with more ways to learn, play and win through this exclusive partnership with SportsGrid,” said FanDuel CEO Matt King. “By deepening our partnership with SportsGrid, we can bolster our distribution footprint in the US and differentiate our content offerings, equipping more fans with the data and intelligence needed to make informed decisions, whether finalizing a lineup or placing a wager on a big game.”

As part of the deal SportsGrid will continue to produce live sports wagering programming from its production facility located at the FanDuel Sportsbook in New Jersey, with FanDuel sponsoring the Meadowlands Studio 1 and SportsGrid’s New York City Studio 34.

“Millions of sports fans rely on our real-time data and intelligence as they formulate their fantasy or sports gaming strategy,” said SportsGrid president and founder Louis Maione. “FanDuel has been a great partner for us and furthering our partnership with such a recognized leader in the space helps us better serve the community and strengthens our position as the premier free sports gaming and lifestyle channel.”

Shares in Flutter Entertainment plc (LSE:FLTR) were trading down marginally by 0.14 per cent at 11,055.00 pence per share in London earlier Friday.