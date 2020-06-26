Spin Games deploys iGaming platform in Pennsylvania with Parx Casino

Nevada-based gaming supplier Spin Games has launched its iGaming platform in Pennsylvania for the first time through a partnership with Greenwood Racing-owned Parx Casino.

After securing licence approval from the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board earlier this month, Spin Games has deployed its ROC remote gaming server (RGS) platform with Parxcasino.com, and is currently working with its other Pennsylvania customers on additional product installations and launches.

“We are delighted to receive our Pennsylvania Interactive Gaming Manufacturer License,” said Spin Games CEO and chairman Kent Young. “This important regulatory approval expands our North America i-Gaming footprint by enabling us to deploy our award-winning content throughout the state’s online sites, and we are proud to have successfully launched our products on Parxcasino.com.

“We look forward to working with Parx and our other customers throughout Pennsylvania to identify new game titles that will appeal to their players and help them grow their respective online businesses.”