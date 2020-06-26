Enteractive partners SuprNation to improve customer retention rates

Malta-based reactivation specialist Enteractive has entered into a new partnership to boost player retention rates for Nordic-facing gaming operator SuprNation.

Enteractive’s (Re)Activation Cloud conversion platform will be used by SuprNation across its B2C brands, which include VoodooDreams and Duelz, to boost player activity and brand loyalty, as well as to provide a more human touch to its responsible gambling initiatives.

“With this new partnership, we are entrusting Enteractive with our unique brand values to re-energise our player engagement and activity,” said SuprNation casino manager Rasmus Hammar. “Their agents have all the right skills to remind our lapsed and dormant players about SuprNation’s one-of-a-kind entertainment services. This is a crucial component of our ongoing success.”

Enteractive founder and CEO Mikael Hansson commented: “SuprNation is a super-cool brand which requires only the best service to engage with their customers, and Enteractive has the cultural minerals to deliver on-the-money customer retention and reactivation strategies that resonate with the brand. Our agents are super excited about bringing players back to this iGaming trailblazer.”

Earlier this week, Enteractive launched its platform in Romania’s regulated iGaming market for the first time.

“Romania is a world of opportunity for our clients and the iGaming sector in general,” said Hansson. “We’re excited to grow our team for this region, and results seen so far indicate that this Central European region will be a key destination for iGaming brands.”