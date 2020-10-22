This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Tenlot Group signs up as associate member of CIBELAE

22nd October 2020 7:09 am GMT
Scientific Games Lottery

Lottery and gaming operator Tenlot Group has become an associate member of the Ibero-American Corporation of State Lotteries (CIBELAE).

With lottery operations in Guatemala, Costa Rica and El Salvador, Tenlot is the newest member of the Ibero-America lottery association, which covers regions such as Latin America, Spain, Portugal and Andorra.

Tenlot joins the likes of Scientific Games, IGT, Intralot and Playtech as associate members of CIBELAE.

“We are very happy to welcome Tenlot Group to CIBELAE, not only because of the company's vision regarding the gaming industry as an engine of growth and social development, but also because of the group’s international leadership in incorporating Corporate Social Responsibility as an integral part of its business model,” said CIBELAE executive director Rodrigo Cigliutti. “These activities have a significant impact on the communities in which Tenlot operates, especially in countries of our region, such as Guatemala, Costa Rica and El Salvador.”

Tenlot Group CEO Yossi Abadi said: “It is a great privilege to be invited to participate in CIBELAE. Since Tenlot’s establishment, we have committed to carrying the flag of technological innovation, transparency and social responsibility, and we will continue to do so.

“Our vision and professional implementation have enabled Tenlot to gain the trust of national governments interested in applying our business model in their countries. It is gratifying to be accepted as members of CIBELAE and to receive reinforcement and recognition of an international association of our peers.”

