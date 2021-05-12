This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Pronet Gaming agrees first lottery deal with Tenlot Group

12th May 2021 8:38 am GMT

London-based gaming supplier Pronet Gaming has entered into a strategic agreement to make its iGaming platform available to Tenlot Group's lottery partners.

The deal will allow Tenlot’s partners, including World Lottery Association (WLA) members, to utilise Pronet’s turnkey omni-channel and marks the supplier's first partnership in the lottery sector.

“Tenlot is a major name in both lottery and the jurisdictions we are targeting and this agreement underscores the appeal of our tailored approach to partnerships and technology,” said Pronet Gaming chief commercial officer Bobby Longhurst.

“It is a strategic deal that will lead to a number of opportunities on our journey to become the platform provider sought out by the industry’s most reputable brands.”

Tenlot CEO Yossi Abadi commented: “We are pleased to welcome Pronet Gaming to the Tenlot family, opening new markets and opportunities for their innovative platform, while expanding Tenlot Group’s offerings to our valued operating partners in global markets.

“Through this partnership, Tenlot Group will enhance customer experience and entertainment, while expanding our contribution to development projects in these markets as part of our social mission.”

