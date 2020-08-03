Paysafe partners Sportech’s Bump 50:50 for new contactless payment solution

Payments provider Paysafe Group has agreed a deal to launch a new contactless payment solution for Sportech’s Bump 50:50 digital raffle business.

The agreement allows Bump 50:50 to offer sports fans the ability to purchase raffle tickets through Paysafe’s solution at points of sales, when in-stadium sports fans return.

“Sportech’s Bump 50:50 has become one of our flagship independent software vendor (ISV) partners, truly showcasing our omnichannel payments offering,” said Paysafe senior vice president, ISV channel, Carla Erlick.

“Further complementing our card-not-present payments relationship with Bump 50:50, we’re delighted to strengthen our card-present support for Bump 50:50’s partners to better meet the new North American reality of in-person transactions.”

Sportech Bump 50:50 president David Kurland said: “Bump 50:50 is pleased to offer our partners contactless pay through our integration with Paysafe. This is one more example of Bump 50:50’s continuous pursuit of new technologies and platform enhancements designed to help our partners reach their fundraising goals.

“We are also mindful of the fact that contactless pay is especially critical at this time, as our partners are developing safety protocols that will help them return to in-person events.”

Shares in Sportech plc (LSE:SPO) were trading up 2.84 per cent at 15.94 pence per share in London earlier Monday.