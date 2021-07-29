DraftKings named exclusive fantasy sports partner of Boston Red Sox

New York-listed DraftKings has been unveiled as the exclusive official daily fantasy sports provider of the Boston Red Sox.

The agreement comprises a variety of content integrations and brand exposure for DraftKings throughout the club’s historic Fenway Park, including field level home plate signage and LED branding along the first and third baseline for one inning at each regular season home game.

This adds to the current DraftKings signage above the iconic Green Monster.

“We are thrilled to team up with a historic franchise like the Red Sox and bring DraftKings closer to this passionate fanbase, which is even more special given our hometown Boston roots,” said DraftKings chief business officer Ezra Kucharz.

“As a Boston-born company, we are well-acquainted with the devotion of Boston sports fans, and we believe the engagement possibilities of this integration are only just beginning.”

The Red Sox represents DraftKings’ most recent local sponsorship agreement in the Northeast US region, after previous deals with the New England Patriots and Boston Celtics.

“Since 2015, we have worked closely with DraftKings and are pleased to now have this Boston-based company on board as our official daily fantasy sports partner,” said Red Sox executive vice president of partnerships Troup Parkinson.

“With millions participating in the world of fantasy sports, this partnership positions us well to grow our game and engage with our fans on a trusted platform. We look forward to deepening our partnership in the years ahead.”

The deal also gives DraftKings title sponsorship of the 50-50 raffle for all home games, which includes branding on raffle sales team paddleboards, raffle tickets, and email blasts.

Shares in DraftKings Inc (NSQ:DKNG) gained 3.58 per cent to close at $50.65 per share in New York Wednesday.