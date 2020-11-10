R. Franco Digital begins rollout of new sports betting platform in Spain

Spanish gaming supplier R. Franco Digital has begun the roll out of its upgraded omnichannel sports betting platform with operator partners in Spain.

The launch of the new IRIS 4.0 retail and online sports betting platform follows more than two years of research and development and provides operators with an increased range of engagement-boosting bonusing, campaign and promotional tools.

The platform will initially go live with operators Wanabet and Genesis Group, and will be fully rolled out across before the end of the year with the likes of 1XBet, DafaBet, Suertia and Degestec.

“The wait is finally over,” said R. Franco Digital director Javier Sacristan. “Our development teams have been working overdrive on getting this ready for our operator partners to take full advantage of the return of the sporting calendar.

“IRIS 4.0 is by far the most advanced solution we have built, and we’ve designed it to truly push the boundaries of native platform technology for the Spanish and LatAm regions. With plans to scale globally in the coming months - we look forward to delivering a true competitive advantage to our partners.”