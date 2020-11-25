Bally’s partners Elite Casino Resorts for Iowa mobile sportsbook launch

New York-listed gaming operator Bally's has agreed a market access deal with Elite Casino Resorts to launch a mobile sportsbook in Iowa.

The multi-year agreement will see Bally’s launch its mobile sportsbook in partnership with Elite's Grand Falls Casino and Golf Resort in Larchwood, marking Bally's first online launch in a state where it does not own a casino.

The new online sportsbook will be powered Bet.Works, which is being acquired by Bally's.

“We are delighted to partner with Elite Casino Resorts in Iowa,” said Bally's Corporation president and CEO George Papanier. “We currently operate sportsbooks in Rhode Island, Colorado, Delaware, Mississippi, and soon will be in Atlantic City.

“Entering the Iowa gaming market with our new, integrated sports betting and iGaming company is very exciting and we look forward to the launch in 2021.”

Shares in Bally's Corporation (NYS:BALY) closed 1.01 per cent higher at $46.00 per share in New York Tuesday.