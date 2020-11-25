This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
NetEnt
NetEnt
CSB Group
BigTimeGaming
Scientific Games

Bally’s partners Elite Casino Resorts for Iowa mobile sportsbook launch

25th November 2020 9:22 am GMT

New York-listed gaming operator Bally's has agreed a market access deal with Elite Casino Resorts to launch a mobile sportsbook in Iowa.

The multi-year agreement will see Bally’s launch its mobile sportsbook in partnership with Elite's Grand Falls Casino and Golf Resort in Larchwood, marking Bally's first online launch in a state where it does not own a casino.

The new online sportsbook will be powered Bet.Works, which is being acquired by Bally's.

“We are delighted to partner with Elite Casino Resorts in Iowa,” said Bally's Corporation president and CEO George Papanier. “We currently operate sportsbooks in Rhode Island, Colorado, Delaware, Mississippi, and soon will be in Atlantic City.

“Entering the Iowa gaming market with our new, integrated sports betting and iGaming company is very exciting and we look forward to the launch in 2021.”

Shares in Bally's Corporation (NYS:BALY) closed 1.01 per cent higher at $46.00 per share in New York Tuesday.

Related Tags
Bally's Elite Casino Resorts Grand Falls Casino Resort Iowa Sports Betting Twin River Worldwide Holdings
Related Videos
Related Articles

Bally’s agrees transformational Sinclair Broadcast Group deal

Bally’s Corporation to acquire US sportsbook provider Bet.Works for $125m

Bally’s Corporation completes acquisition of Atlantic City casino

Twin River posts Q3 revenue decline ahead of rebrand to Bally’s

FanDuel and Twin River to launch retail sportsbook at Bally’s Atlantic City

Twin River acquires rights to Bally’s brand from Caesars

theScore Bet partners Twin River for New Jersey online casino launch

Sporttrade partners Twin River to enter NJ sports betting market

Esports Entertainment partners Twin River Worldwide for NJ sports betting

PointsBet partners Twin River for New Jersey online casino launch

Twin River completes acquisition of two casinos from Eldorado Resorts

Twin River acquires three casinos from Eldorado Resorts and Caesars

iGaming growth fails to offset New Jersey gambling market decline in March

iGaming and sports betting continue to boost New Jersey gambling market

New Jersey off to a flier as gambling revenue surpasses $300m in January

Skywind
Pragmatic Play
Digitain
Every Matrix
Playtech
BigTimeGaming
Scientific Games