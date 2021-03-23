BetMGM partners IMG Arena to enhance golf betting

US sports betting operator BetMGM has enhanced its in-play golf markets through a new partnership with IMG Arena.

The deal will see the operator utilise IMG Arena’s Golf Event Centre, which was created in association with the world’s leading golf tours and provides shot by shot data and markets, live streaming and interactive course visualizations.

“The Golf Event Centre allows us to introduce a totally new and captivating concept to BetMGM customers,” said BetMGM chief operating officer Ryan Spoon. “It’s a product that is both useful and exciting, putting a wealth of information at players’ fingertips, with an intuitive and interactive delivery that augments golf viewing and betting.”

IMG Arena senior vice president of commercial Max Wright said: “BetMGM has embraced the Golf Event Centre platform that we have worked so closely with our key federation partners to create. The Golf Event Centre is an incredible product that allows operators the ability to genuinely differentiate their sportsbook offering on one of the world’s most popular sports.”

BetMGM will also utilize IMG Arena’s golf live streaming video feed, allowing customers to closely follow the action on two par-3 holes per week from the PGA Tour. These holes will be captured by three cameras tee-to-green and feature dedicated shot and hole score bets for each group that arrives on tee.

“The Golf Event Centre is a first-class product that will transcend sports betting on golf,” said Scott Warfield, vice president of gaming at the PGA Tour. “BetMGM is an official betting operator of the PGA Tour and acquiring the Golf Event Centre will be a dynamic addition to its golf offering that will allow them to grow and distinguish themselves in the marketplace.”