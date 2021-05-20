This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
NetEnt
NetEnt
BetConstruct
BigTimeGaming
Rela

IMG Arena secures in-play distribution rights for PGA Championship

20th May 2021 6:06 am GMT
Playtech

IMG Arena has secured distribution rights to the PGA Championship through a new agreement with the PGA of America.

The collaboration will see IMG Arena provide data and live streaming of two par-3 holes from the major golf tournament through its Golf Event Centre, a front-end sports betting solution which enables in-play betting on the sport.

The 2021 PGA Championship begins today (May 20) at The Ocean Course at Kiawah Island Golf Resort in South Carolina.

“This partnership will allow fans to engage with one of our flagship events - the PGA Championship - in ways they’ve never been able to before," said PGA of America CEO Seth Waugh. "This is truly a new avenue to reach beyond dedicated golf fans and grow interest in the game from a more diverse fan base."

IMG Arena senior vice president of commercial Max Wright added: “Golf majors are among the most prestigious events across all sports, so we are very excited to secure this partnership with the PGA of America.

“The PGA Championship has a reputation for producing dramatic and thrilling moments, making it a perfect addition to the Golf Event Centre for sports bettors to enjoy through our global operator partners.”

PGA Tour chief media officer Rick Anderson added: “IMG Arena’s Golf Event Centre is a one-of-a-kind sports betting product that delivers a new dimension to the golf experience for fans around the globe.

"Aligning with the PGA of America to add the PGA Championship to the Golf Event Centre demonstrates how the golf community is working together to elevate and protect the sports betting experience for fans while at the same time enhancing operators’ market offerings for professional golf.”

Related Tags
Golf IMG Arena In-Play Betting PGA of America PGA Tour Sports Betting
Related Videos
Gaming Intelligence GIQ20 Analysts Hour
Shay Segev
Related Articles

IMG Arena enhances rightsholder services with FlightScope acquisition

BetMGM partners IMG Arena to enhance golf betting

Leap Gaming rolls out EuroLeague Instant Legends with Kaizen

GI Games Round-up: Playtech, Leap Gaming, Salsa Technology, Nolimit City and more

IMG Arena seals live streaming extension with Poland’s Ekstraklasa

IMG Arena expands live streaming rights for World Snooker Tour

South Africa’s Peermont enters sports betting market with DraftKings

IMG Arena adds Italian basketball to betting rights portfolio

IMG Arena seals live streaming deal in Turkey with Misli.com

Pronet Gaming brings in new sales director to lead African expansion

PointsBet seals NCAA Colorado Buffaloes sponsorship deal

IMG Arena secures Brazilian basketball live streaming extension

IMG Arena expands into Latin America with Betcris deal

IMG Arena signs strategic partnership to grow table tennis

IMG Arena secures virtual sports deal with Spain’s Golden Park

Scientific Games
Wazdan
G2E
Sportradar
Greentube
Digitain
BTObet
NetEnt
BigTimeGaming
Relax Gaming