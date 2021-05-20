IMG Arena secures in-play distribution rights for PGA Championship

IMG Arena has secured distribution rights to the PGA Championship through a new agreement with the PGA of America.

The collaboration will see IMG Arena provide data and live streaming of two par-3 holes from the major golf tournament through its Golf Event Centre, a front-end sports betting solution which enables in-play betting on the sport.

The 2021 PGA Championship begins today (May 20) at The Ocean Course at Kiawah Island Golf Resort in South Carolina.

“This partnership will allow fans to engage with one of our flagship events - the PGA Championship - in ways they’ve never been able to before," said PGA of America CEO Seth Waugh. "This is truly a new avenue to reach beyond dedicated golf fans and grow interest in the game from a more diverse fan base."

IMG Arena senior vice president of commercial Max Wright added: “Golf majors are among the most prestigious events across all sports, so we are very excited to secure this partnership with the PGA of America.

“The PGA Championship has a reputation for producing dramatic and thrilling moments, making it a perfect addition to the Golf Event Centre for sports bettors to enjoy through our global operator partners.”

PGA Tour chief media officer Rick Anderson added: “IMG Arena’s Golf Event Centre is a one-of-a-kind sports betting product that delivers a new dimension to the golf experience for fans around the globe.

"Aligning with the PGA of America to add the PGA Championship to the Golf Event Centre demonstrates how the golf community is working together to elevate and protect the sports betting experience for fans while at the same time enhancing operators’ market offerings for professional golf.”